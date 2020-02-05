Reham Khan expresses concerns over deteriorating national economy

(@fidahassanain)

The ex-wife of the Prime Minister said that the economy got so weak that import went down around 21 per cent.

LONDON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2020) Reham Khan—the former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan—has expressed deep concerns against increasing prices of basic edibles in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Reham Khan said that Pakistan’s economy had turned from bad to worst as prices of all edibles were doubled.

She wrote: “ There is 40 per cent increase in the price of oil, bread, sugar and other edibles,”.

Reham Khan who is also served as journalist with different tv channels further said that the economy of the country got so weaken that import also went down 21 per cent.

However, some sources say that economy was weak but the reality was that that imports were intentionally minimized.