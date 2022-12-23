Reham Khan ties knot with Mirza Bilal

(@Abdulla99267510)

The British-Pakistani journalist has announced her marriage with Mirza Bilal.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2022) Reham Khan, former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, has tied the knot for the third time.

The British-Pakistani journalist took to Instagram to make announcement of her marriage. She shared her picture with a caption, “just married”.

She also shared picture of her husband Mirza Bilal and wrote, “We tied the knot in a simple Nikkah ceremony in Seattle. My husband Mirza Bilal refuses to wear gold as per Muslim tradition,”.

In another tweet, Reham shared the simple NIkkah ceremony at Seattle.

Reham Khan got married for the first time in 1993 and parted ways with her first husband in 2005. She has three children from her first marriage. For the second time, she got married with PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2014 but this marriage could last for only ten months.