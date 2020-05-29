UrduPoint.com
Rehan Abbas Khokhar Notified Director Hajj

Fri 29th May 2020

Rehan Abbas Khokhar notified director Hajj

Rehan Abbas Khokhar has been notified as director Hajj here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Rehan Abbas Khokhar has been notified as director Hajj here on Friday.

His predecessor, Zahid Mahmood, has been transferred to Lahore replacing Mr Khokhar.

He ( Rehan Abbas) was transferred to Lahore from Multan in November 2018 and after one and a half year, Mr Khokhar has again been posted as director Hajj Multan.

It merits mentioning here that Rehan Abbas Khokhar won many awards as best director hajj in the past for his outstanding performance for the arrangements for pilgrims.

