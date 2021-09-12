Rehan bin Javed of PTI wins from Ward 1

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Rehan bin Javed of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has won the election of Bahawalpur Cantonment board for member Ward 1.

According to the unofficial result, Rehan got 681 votes while Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) candidate Imran Shaukat got 605 votes and 586 votes were cast in favour of independent candidate Shams-ur-Rehman.