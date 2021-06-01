UrduPoint.com
Rehan Hamid Appointed As New HESCO Chief

Tue 01st June 2021

Rehan Hamid appointed as new HESCO chief

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Energy on Tuesday appointed Rehan Hamid as Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) on contract basis for the period of three years.

According to notification issued by the Power Division, the appointment of Rehan Hamid was made on recommendation of the HESCO's board of Directors (BoD) as per employment contract earlier approved by the Federal cabinet.

Meanwhile, All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union has staged protest against the appointment of new HESCO chief and challenged the decision in the court of law.

Wapda workers demanded that appointment of HESCO chief should be made from among the senior officers of Wapda.

