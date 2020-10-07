UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rehan Iqbal Baloch Posted As Additional Secy Population Welfare Dept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 06:21 PM

Rehan Iqbal Baloch posted as additional secy population welfare dept

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Rehan Iqbal Baloch, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-19), Director General (Training), Sindh Civil Services and Local Government academy, Tando Jam has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Additional Secretary (BS-19), Population Welfare Department, against an existing vacancy.

He has also been assigned to hold additional charge of the post of Director General (BS-20), Population Welfare Department Sindh till further orders.

Related Topics

Sindh Population Welfare Tando Jam Post Government

Recent Stories

Climate Change Minister chairs 3rd meeting of Nati ..

9 minutes ago

IDEX signs agreement with ISDEF to establish Israe ..

10 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Change the Shape of the Fut ..

18 minutes ago

Cotton economy continuously neglected: Mian Zahid ..

23 minutes ago

Update on the first Covid-19 tests of women cricke ..

28 minutes ago

Balochistan call-up Quetta-born Abdul Wahid Bangal ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.