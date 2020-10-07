Rehan Iqbal Baloch posted as additional secy population welfare dept

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Rehan Iqbal Baloch, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-19), Director General (Training), Sindh Civil Services and Local Government academy, Tando Jam has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Additional Secretary (BS-19), Population Welfare Department, against an existing vacancy.

He has also been assigned to hold additional charge of the post of Director General (BS-20), Population Welfare Department Sindh till further orders.