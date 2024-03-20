Rehan Iqbal Baloch Posted As Secretary Health Sindh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Rehan Iqbal Baloch, an officer of Ex. PCS (BS-20) presently posted as Secretary Population Welfare Department was transferred and posted as Secretary of Health Sindh.
According to separate notifications issued by SGA&CD, Secretary sports Sindh Hafiz Abdul Hadi Bullo was transferred and posted as Secretary Population Welfare department with immediate effect..
