Open Menu

Rehan Iqbal Baloch Posted As Secretary Health Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Rehan Iqbal Baloch posted as Secretary Health Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Rehan Iqbal Baloch, an officer of Ex. PCS (BS-20) presently posted as Secretary Population Welfare Department was transferred and posted as Secretary of Health Sindh.

According to separate notifications issued by SGA&CD, Secretary sports Sindh Hafiz Abdul Hadi Bullo was transferred and posted as Secretary Population Welfare department with immediate effect..

Related Topics

Sindh Sports Population Welfare

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

2 hours ago
 ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

11 hours ago
 Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsa ..

Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals ..

Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals' heads

12 hours ago
5 drug peddlers arrested

5 drug peddlers arrested

12 hours ago
 MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day

MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day

12 hours ago
 Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in ..

Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in Olympics opening ceremony - I ..

12 hours ago
 Global shares higher as Fed begins meeting and Jap ..

Global shares higher as Fed begins meeting and Japan hikes rates

12 hours ago
 3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochista ..

3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan

12 hours ago
 PPP chief pays tribute to Ayaz Soomro

PPP chief pays tribute to Ayaz Soomro

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan