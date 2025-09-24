Rehan Nisar sent on two-day physical remand in PAPO Act case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The lower court of Islamabad on Wednesday sent the accused Rehan Nisar on a two-day physical remand in a case registered under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order (PAPO) Act during the November 26 protest.

Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas heard the case after police presented Nisar before the court. He had been arrested earlier in the day and was produced in custody for remand proceedings.

During the hearing, police requested a seven-day physical remand to interrogate the suspect. However, the court rejected the request and granted only two days of custody.

The magistrate directed police to complete their questioning within the given period and produce the suspect again after the remand expires.

The case was registered at Tarnol Police Station following the November 26 protest. Along with Rehan Nisar, Bushra Bibi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur have also been named in the same case.

The matter will now come up again once the two-day remand is over, when police are likely to present their progress before the court.