Open Menu

Rehan Nisar Sent On Two-day Physical Remand In PAPO Act Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 08:04 PM

Rehan Nisar sent on two-day physical remand in PAPO Act case

The lower court of Islamabad on Wednesday sent the accused Rehan Nisar on a two-day physical remand in a case registered under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order (PAPO) Act during the November 26 protest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The lower court of Islamabad on Wednesday sent the accused Rehan Nisar on a two-day physical remand in a case registered under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order (PAPO) Act during the November 26 protest.

Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas heard the case after police presented Nisar before the court. He had been arrested earlier in the day and was produced in custody for remand proceedings.

During the hearing, police requested a seven-day physical remand to interrogate the suspect. However, the court rejected the request and granted only two days of custody.

The magistrate directed police to complete their questioning within the given period and produce the suspect again after the remand expires.

The case was registered at Tarnol Police Station following the November 26 protest. Along with Rehan Nisar, Bushra Bibi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur have also been named in the same case.

The matter will now come up again once the two-day remand is over, when police are likely to present their progress before the court.

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Developmen ..

2 minutes ago
 Shields distributed for exceptional service during ..

Shields distributed for exceptional service during Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (SAW) Confer ..

2 minutes ago
 British High Commissioner visits UK-Pakistan Partn ..

British High Commissioner visits UK-Pakistan Partnership Driving Climate-Smart F ..

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Ports Authority, Maritime Authority of Singa ..

Dubai Ports Authority, Maritime Authority of Singapore discuss advancing excelle ..

22 minutes ago
 Flood damage survey to begin from Sept 26 in Lodhr ..

Flood damage survey to begin from Sept 26 in Lodhran

2 minutes ago
 Rehan Nisar sent on two-day physical remand in PAP ..

Rehan Nisar sent on two-day physical remand in PAPO Act case

2 minutes ago
Father dies six months after daughter donated live ..

Father dies six months after daughter donated liver

2 minutes ago
 US, Uzbek Presidents outline priority areas of adv ..

US, Uzbek Presidents outline priority areas of advancing strategic partnership

28 minutes ago
 Eight clubs to compete in Abu Dhabi International ..

Eight clubs to compete in Abu Dhabi International Basketball Championship from 2 ..

37 minutes ago
 General Budget Committee discusses draft budget fo ..

General Budget Committee discusses draft budget for fiscal year 2026

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets first cohort of PhD students a ..

Sharjah Ruler meets first cohort of PhD students at GSU

51 minutes ago
 ne’ma signs MoUs with Nestlé UAE, House of Pops ..

Ne’ma signs MoUs with Nestlé UAE, House of Pops to boost private sector role ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan