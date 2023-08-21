(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Rehana Khan, a person confronting physical challenges, pointed out on Monday that embracing positivity, putting aside ego, and transforming disabilities into capabilities can help individuals with special needs achieve success in life's journey.

Talking to APP, she emphasized that disregarding negative remarks is essential for the success of individuals with disabilities, as dwelling on such criticism can impede their progress. While many individuals provide support to those with disabilities, it's vital to acknowledge that they frequently encounter more significant obstacles on their journey toward achievement.

Having earned her MSc from Quaid e Azam University, Islamabad, Rehana Khan emphasized that individuals facing similar challenges must invest exceptional dedication, surpassing the benchmarks set for those without disabilities. The mastery of their own ego plays a crucial role as they progress toward achieving success.

Starting from 2009, her tenure as a senior program producer at Radio Pakistan was regularized, and she subsequently received a promotion to the position of senior producer in 2021. Throughout this period, Rehana has underscored how the inclination to overcome obstacles drives actions focused on improving the comfort and quality of life.

Becoming a role model for those who battle circumstances to overcome challenges has been her aspiration.

Graduating discreetly, she secured admission to Quaid e Azam University for her master's degree. By the third semester, her remarkable progress became an inspiration, driving her to pursue new goals with heightened confidence. Observing her achievements, she realized the importance of self-reliance rather than relying on others for assistance.

Residing in a hostel, she pursued her studies just like any regular student, choosing to keep her challenges private in order to blend in with other students. She believed that the path to success involves struggle, a universal principle applicable to everyone.

Additionally, she encouraged individuals with special needs not to perceive their limitations as weaknesses.

She recounted the case of a fellow student with an artificial leg who faced difficulty reaching her upstairs classroom due to the lack of accommodations.

Eventually, she had to leave the university since no provisions were made for her accessibility needs.

In contrast, driven by a strong determination to achieve, she persisted in her studies, effectively minimizing the impact of her limitations.

After putting in intense efforts, she secured a job at Radio Pakistan, where she hosted shows tailored for people with disabilities. Together with her husband, she assumed the role of advocate for the special-needs community, dedicated to bringing about a positive impact in their lives.

From her early years, she began crafting stories inspired by children, which later found publication in newspapers and magazines.

In her attempt to shop in various areas, she faced accessibility challenges due to the absence of proper facilities for people with special needs. It's crucial to have inclusive restroom options available in different buildings to address this issue.

Tragically, the lack of suitable facilities has even led some individuals with special needs to limit their water intake to avoid washroom use, resulting in health issues like kidney problems. One potential solution could involve enforcing fines for individuals who misuse accessible washroom facilities.

She emphasized the vital role of the Government in offering essential services to individuals with disabilities, while also stressing the importance of vigilant oversight of these services. She advocated for a substantial 50% increase in special allowances for disabled individuals, along with a doubling of the conveyance allowance by 100 percent.

She asked the government to establish a dedicated cell for registering complaints or initiate a helpline to assist special individuals in resolving their issues on a priority basis.

Highlighting the significance of specialized training for security personnel, she pointed out that security guards stationed at different premises frequently treated individuals with disabilities poorly when asked about facilities like reserved parking or other accommodations meant for them.

