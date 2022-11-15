Rehana Leghari for expediting regularization process of Katchi Aabadis

Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Rehana Leghari on Tuesday, called for expediting regularisation process of Katchi Aabadis (irregular settlements) of district Sujjawal

While chairing a meeting regarding regularisation of Katchi Aabadis of Sujjawal district here at Sindh Assembly building, she said recent torrential rains and floods severely affected residents of katchi aabadis and immediate measures were required to address their issues.

She said Sujjawal was the most backward and poverty stricken district of Sindh where a significant number of people mostly daily wage workers were living in Katchi Aabadis and facing various problems.

While terming regularization of those settlements as the major issue, she said the process for regularization of 2 katchi aabadis of Sujjawal district was pending for a long time and it should be completed at the earliest.

She also offered her voluntary services for the purpose.

She also directed deputy commissioner Sujjawal to finalize the land survey of the katchi aabadis in collaboration with Sindh Katchi Aabadis Department without further delay.

Director General Katchi Aabadis Authority Sindh, Syed Arshad Abbas, informed that the Sindh government attaches priority to regularization of katchi aabadis and solving their basic problems.

He informed that 60 per cent of katchi aabadis of the province were situated in Karachi and recently a number of irregular settlements were made permanent in the metropolis.

Director Katchi Aabadis Hyderabad Muzaffar Sheikh, Director HR Karachi Amanullah Sheikh and Deputy Director Jarrarul Hasan Memon also attended the meeting.