Rehana Leghari for introducing e-parliamentary system in PA

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Acting Speaker of the Sindh Assembly Rehana Laghari has stressed the need for reducing the work-load and dependency on manual management system by introducing digitalization and e-parliamentary system in the provincial Assembly (PA).

She stated this while chairing a meeting with a delegation of European Union (EU) led by IP5 Project group leader Christopher Shield at her office here Tuesday.

The members involved in the project gave a detailed briefing to the participants of the meeting on 3 year plans and that the EU will play a key role in digitizing library system, research department, legislation and other areas of the Assembly.