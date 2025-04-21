Rehana Roohi’s fifth poetry collection Launch at ACP

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 10:32 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, Organized fifth poetry collection of renowned poetess Rehana Roohi named “Duniya Guzar Di Gayi”, program was held at Haseena Moin Hall.

The event was presided over by Professor Sahar Ansari, while President of Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah, General (R) Moinuddin Haider, Muhammad Iqbal Latif, Sohail Ahmed, Sabeen Saif, Dr. Ambareen Haseeb Ambar, Akhtar Saeedi, Nasira Zubairi, Tariq Jameel, Salman Siddiqui, and Dr. Iftikhar Malik shared their thoughts on the book and the poet.

On the occasion, President Muhammad Ahmed Shah stated that “Rehana Roohi is a representative poetess of our era.

Her ghazals are widely recognized. This book was supposed to be published during the Aalmi urdu Conference, but Rehana was in London at the time. She has always stood by the Arts Council during good and challenging times.”

Professor Sahar Ansari praised her unique poetic voice, saying: “Rehana Roohi's poetry is not only rich in tone but also in expression and attitude.

She holds a respectable place not just in literary journals but also in poetry gatherings.

She writes with spontaneity and fearless honesty.” Nasira Zubairi, Dr Ambareen Haseeb Ambar and others also addressed the event.

During the ceremony, Salman Siddiqui recited selected verses by Rehana Roohi, compelling the audience to applaud enthusiastically.

In her closing remarks, Rehana Roohi expressed heartfelt gratitude: “This book, ‘Duniya Guzar Di Gayi,’ is the fifth milestone in my creative journey. This event is not just about the book’s launch—it’s also a beautiful opportunity to meet you all and cherish lovely memories.

A large number of distinguished literary and intellectual personalities attended the event, which was moderated by renowned writer Khalid Moin.

