Rehbar committee meeting of COMBINED opposition today

(@imziishan)

Rehbar committee meeting of joint opposition will be held today on Thursday in Islamabad.Second meeting of Rehbar Committee will be held under Rehbar Committee convener Akram Durrani

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th July, 2019) Rehbar committee meeting of joint opposition will be held today on Thursday in Islamabad.Second meeting of Rehbar Committee will be held under Rehbar Committee convener Akram Durrani.In the meeting, name of new Chairman Senate will be announced.