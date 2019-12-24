UrduPoint.com
Rehbar Committee To Meet In Islamabad On December 28

Rehbar Committee to meet in Islamabad on December 28

Opposition's Rehbar Committee will meet in Islamabad on December 28

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th December, 2019) Opposition's Rehbar Committee will meet in Islamabad on December 28.The meeting will be chaired by Convener of the Committee, Akram Durrani.

Matters related to the arrests of the opposition leaders and the role of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will come under discussion.

The meeting will also exchange views on the Special Court's decision in high treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf.

The members of the opposition parties will present point of view of their parties in the meeting.The leadership of the opposition parties will be taken into confidence over the consultation made in the session.

