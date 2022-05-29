Rehbar-e-Khel employees announce strike in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Rehbar-e-Khel (ReK) teachers under the banner of Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) have announced indefinite strike, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The ReK employees in a statement issued in Srinagar on Sunday, said that the authorities had recently proposed to de-freeze posts which were frozen for ReK employees at the time of appointment, received a press release here on Sunday.

"As per previous policy, ReK employees were supposed to serve the probation period of 7 years and after serving the probation period they would be regularised against the vacant posts," they said.

It added that the authorities formed a committee to find a way to ease the sufferings of ReK employees (reduce probation period and enhancement in salaries) as it was technically next to impossible to survive on a meagre amount of Rs. 3000 per month.

"However, in a recent proposal given by the committee, they have proposed to send the vacant posts to SSRB for fresh advertisement and 50 percent increase in the salary of current ReK employees which has amazed everyone in Jammu and Kashmir," it said.