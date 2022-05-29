UrduPoint.com

Rehbar-e-Khel Employees Announce Strike In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Rehbar-e-Khel employees announce strike in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Rehbar-e-Khel (ReK) teachers under the banner of Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) have announced indefinite strike, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The ReK employees in a statement issued in Srinagar on Sunday, said that the authorities had recently proposed to de-freeze posts which were frozen for ReK employees at the time of appointment, received a press release here on Sunday.

"As per previous policy, ReK employees were supposed to serve the probation period of 7 years and after serving the probation period they would be regularised against the vacant posts," they said.

It added that the authorities formed a committee to find a way to ease the sufferings of ReK employees (reduce probation period and enhancement in salaries) as it was technically next to impossible to survive on a meagre amount of Rs. 3000 per month.

"However, in a recent proposal given by the committee, they have proposed to send the vacant posts to SSRB for fresh advertisement and 50 percent increase in the salary of current ReK employees which has amazed everyone in Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

Related Topics

India Jammu Srinagar Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

6 hours ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

15 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

15 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

15 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.