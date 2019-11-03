Rehber committee abides by its agreement: Shafqat ..

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Saturday said that Rehbar committee was moving forward positively as it was still stood with its agreement which was signed with the Jamiat Ulmai-e-Islam-F before starting its Azadi March.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Rehbar Committee was ready to accept legitimate and constitutional demands of JUI-F only. He said that the government would not allow anyone to spread unrest in the country and it had not violated the agreement till now.

The minister said the government has not created any hurdle in the way of JUI-F march for stopping it but we welcomed these people and the government was also expecting the same from them.

He hoped that they would not take law in their hands otherwise law would take its course. Peaceful protest was the constitutional right of every person but it should be under the defined constitutional domains, he added.

Shafqat Mehmood said Moulana has chosen wrong time to launch his protest against the government as the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were under the curfew from 90 days and facing brutalities of Indian forces, adding that attention was being diverted from Kashmir due to JUI-F Azadi march.