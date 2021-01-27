ReHC chairman meets commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (ReHC) Pakistan Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad met Lahore Division Commissioner Zulfiqar Ghumman at his office, here on Wednesday

The Commissioner congratulated Maulana Azad on his appointment as Chairman of the ReHC Pakistan.

He appreciated the efforts made by Ulema for promoting religious harmony among various schools of thought across the country. He urged Ulema to step forward to play their role for the sake of peace and unity among the Muslims .

Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad assured his full support for the wellbeing of people and peace in the society.