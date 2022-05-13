UrduPoint.com

Rehman Baba Express Derailed Near Kotri, Railway Traffic Suspended

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2022 | 05:17 PM

Rehman Baba Express heading towards Karachi from Peshawar has met with an accident near Kotri railway station on Friday due to which the engine and several bogies of the train were derailed

Rescue teams were called in immediately after the accident, but no casualties were reported and the cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Rehman Baba Express had an accident near Bolari which caused the bogies of the train, including the engine derailed, railway sources said.

Rescue teams were called in immediately after the accident, but no casualties were reported and the cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Sources said that about 10 bogies of Rehman Baba Express derailed on the down track while the movement of trains on the said track had been suspended after the accident.

On the other hand, Edhi's spokesman said that no casualties were reported. However, a large number of ambulances and volunteers were sent to the spot, he said.

