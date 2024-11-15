Rehman Baba Express Granted Temporary Stop At Makhdumpur
Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 01:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) In a move to facilitate passengers, the railway administration has announced that the (Karachi-Peshawar-Karachi) Rehman Baba Express (47up-48dn) will now stop for two minutes at Makhdumpur Railway Station.
According to the notification issued here on Friday, this new stop, introduced to accommodate public needs, will be available for one month on a temporary basis.
Officials had confirmed that the decision was implemented immediately, allowing passengers traveling on this route to benefit from the added convenience. The railway administration will assess public response before making further decisions on this temporary stop.
Recent Stories
Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today
ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024
Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country
England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting
International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..
VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bahrain awards 'Medal-First Class' to Air Chief Marshal Zaheer for enhanced military cooperation2 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 92 properties2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways restores train service between Quetta and other cities2 minutes ago
-
Ahsan suggests countrywide Mobile Learning Festival in collaboration with Pakistan Railways12 minutes ago
-
Verbal clash leads to stabbing of three students in Mardan12 minutes ago
-
Cabinet's privatisation body rejects Blue World's Rs10bln bid for PIA22 minutes ago
-
Mercy Teaching Hospital distributes glucometers to children with Type 1 diabetes on World Diabetes D ..32 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad Raza vows stronger action against criminal elements32 minutes ago
-
Sufficient fertilizer stocks available for Rabi season: FRC42 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi extends warm wishes to Sikh community on founder Baba Guru Nanak birth anniversary42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan,Turkey's Interior ministers discuss cooperation, repatriation of prisoners52 minutes ago
-
LPG refilling point, warehouse seal in Nowshera Virkan52 minutes ago