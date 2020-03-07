Rehman Baba Express to stop at Alipur Chatha railway station

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways Administration has given permission to 47-Up/48-Dn Rehman Baba Express train would stop at the Alipur Chatha railway station to facilitate the passengers of the area.

According to a notification issued here on Saturday, this facility has been given to the passengers on temporary basis for the train which runs between Rawalpindi and Karachi via Sangla Hill and Faisalabad.