Rehman Baba Express To Stop At Alipur Chatha Railway Station

Sat 07th March 2020 | 04:44 PM

Rehman Baba Express to stop at Alipur Chatha railway station

The Pakistan Railways Administration has given permission to 47-Up/48-Dn Rehman Baba Express train would stop at the Alipur Chatha railway station to facilitate the passengers of the area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways Administration has given permission to 47-Up/48-Dn Rehman Baba Express train would stop at the Alipur Chatha railway station to facilitate the passengers of the area.

According to a notification issued here on Saturday, this facility has been given to the passengers on temporary basis for the train which runs between Rawalpindi and Karachi via Sangla Hill and Faisalabad.

More Stories From Pakistan

