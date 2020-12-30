UrduPoint.com
Rehman Baba Graveyard Land Recovered From Mafia

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The joint operation carried by the district administration with support of Auqaf department and municipal administration on Wednesday recovered 1.9 kanal land of Rehman Baba graveyard from land mafia.

The district administration said the operation again land grabbers would continue indiscriminately to recover government land from land mafia in the provincial metropolitan.

Meanwhile, the district administration in its crackdown on use of polythene bags arrested sales mangers of two famous cloth outlets and arrested many shopkeepers on Dalazak Road for violating band plastic bags and seized huge quantity of polythene bags.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar chaired a meeting of ulema and scholars to ensure implementation on SOPs. The ulema from all schools of thought assured full cooperation with the district administration to implements coronavirus SOPs in mosques and seminaries.

