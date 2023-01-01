UrduPoint.com

Rehman Baba Train Leaves Peshawar Cantt Station For Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Rehman Baba train leaves Peshawar Cantt Station for Karachi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :The speedy Rehman Baba Train Sunday morning departed for Karachi from the Peshawar Cantt Station with all the passengers on board under the private-public partnership with Divisional Superintendent Nasir Khalily thus formally inaugurated.

There were other staff members of the Pakistan Railways, a good number of passengers on board and people from different walks of life were also present.

The new Rehman Baba speedy train departure on its morning time 11.00 a.m before a formal inauguration of the operation of the train with a private-public partnership.

The name of the private company (Paraks) would run the affairs of the train and ensure the availability of such facilities to the general public, DS Nasir Khalily told media men.

He said with the operation of the Rehman Baba Train, would help the people between two major cities Peshawar and Karachi.

