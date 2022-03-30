UrduPoint.com

Rehman Baba's Universal Message Praised

Published March 30, 2022

The researchers at a conference Wednesday praised the universal message of Pashto's famous poet Abdul Rehman alias known as 'Rehman Baba' saying that he was a man of considerable learning who chose to live a simple life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The researchers at a conference Wednesday praised the universal message of Pashto's famous poet Abdul Rehman alias known as 'Rehman Baba' saying that he was a man of considerable learning who chose to live a simple life.

They said that themes of love for God could constantly be found in his poetry which strengthened the bond of people with Allah almighty.

The researchers made these remarks during an academic session of an International Conference on Globalizing Lokloric Wisdom organized by the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIU).

They include Dr. Syed Hanif Rasool of Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak, Shagufta Gul of Women University Mardan, Yousaf Khan of GPGC Bannu and Muhammad Aslam Mir of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission.

The said academic session was chaired by Dr.

Rizwan Aftab who belongs to IIU Islamabad.

The researchers argued that the answers and solutions to confusions and issues faced by the youth could be found in Rehman Baba's poetry. His message was inevitable for the youth as it guides them for a life.

Another researcher, Tauqeer Khan of International Islamic University suggested that folk wisdom could be used in policy making.

He read a few folk poems and proverbs that guide the people for a life during different times.

He also highlighted that how folk literature can be used to make the people socially responsible and educated.

The session was also attended by Executive Director Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue, Dr. Husnul Amin and Dr Iqbal Anjum who distributed certificates among the participants and organizers.

