Rehman Dacoit Group's Son Arrested, Drugs Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Rehman Dacoit group's son arrested, drugs recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Son of Lyari's notorious gangster "Rehman Dacoit" was arrested on charges of drug peddling and other crimes.

According to SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz, arrested accused Sultan Abdul Rehman alias Rehman Dacoit was arrested from near Mushtaq Masjid in Rakser Lane area Lyari and police recovered 1750 grams of hashish and 101 grams of crystal from his possession.

Accused was a habitual criminal and was nominated in number of cases registered against him at various police stations.

He was involved in drug supply and other illegal activities in areas of Lyari including Rakser Lane, Jhatpat Market and Afshan Galli.

A case had been registered and further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

