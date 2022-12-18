Rehman Foundation session held at PSGMEA

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Managing Director (MD) Rehman Foundation Mian Ulfat Rasool said that the foundation was providing free treatment facilities to kidney patients for the last 19 years.

He expressed these views during an awareness session held at PSGMEA.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the foundation was being run by Allah Almighty."We had only three dialysis machines initially, but today, we were providing free treatment to more than 150 dialysis patients in 8 major cities of Pakistan with 70 machines".

He said that the foundation was working in cities including Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Painsra, Sarai Alamgir, Jhelum, Islamabad and Karachi.

"All kidney-related tests were done free of charge in our Lahore institution and now from January 2023, all tests will be completely free in Sialkot as well.

Chairman Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Arshad Latif Butt, Nawaz Gul Lodhi, former President Sialkot Bar Shahid Mir Advocate, Ch. Adul Jalil Chach cricket, Managing Director MB Sports Malik Zulfiqar, Abdul Shakoor Mirza including all schools of thought participated in the session.