Rehman Khan posted as Protocol Officer to CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Rehman Khan (BPS-17) of the Protocol Wing of the Administration Department has been posted as Protocol Officer to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said an official handout issued here on Friday.

The former Protocol Officer, Imtiaz Khan has been transferred and directed to report to the Protocol Wing of the Administration Department.