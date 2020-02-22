UrduPoint.com
Rehman Malik Announces To Make Movie Upon Plight Of Kashmiris

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 12:32 PM

Rehman Malik announces to make movie upon plight of Kashmiris

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader, Senator Rehman Malik has announced to make a movie upon the topic of "Plight of Kashmiris" in the Indian held occupied Kashmir

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd February, 2020) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader, Senator Rehman Malik has announced to make a movie upon the topic of "Plight of Kashmiris" in the Indian held occupied Kashmir.Talking upon the occasion of launching ceremony of his book "Bleeding Kashmir" Rehman Malik said that when he was writing a book upon the bravery and struggle of Kashmiris in the occupied Kashmir then he thought to make a movie on this important issue.

He said he is writing the script of that movie himself but it is not completed yet.PPP leader said that his purpose is only to highlight the spirit of Kashmiris and human rights violations in Kashmir.Talking further he said currently, cast for the film is not yet decided and all these aspects will be reviewed after completion of script.

