Rehman Malik asks for providing complete health facilities to Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik on Friday asked the government to provide complete health facilities to former President Asif Ali Zardari as per the advice of doctors.

Malik said that he as Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior had taken Suo-Moto notice of the falling health condition of former President Asif Ali Zardari and his non-shifting to hospital despite of medical team advice.

In a statement, he said that the notice by Committee was issued on�August, 26 to the government of Punjab and Prison Officials directing them to submit a detailed report to the committee as why the former President was not being shifted to the hospital despite of medical board recommendation and rapidly falling health condition.

He said that non-shifting of an ailing patient was a clear violation of Jail Manuals. He said that a report on the Suo-Moto notice was received from Inspector General of Prisons Punjab on �September, 18 and after thorough examination, the report was termed as dis satisfactory and the dissatisfaction was conveyed to the authorities vide another notice on October, 17 by the secretary committee.

Senator Malik added that in the said notice, he had directed the Home Secretary Punjab and Inspector General Prisons Punjab to immediately shift Asif Ali Zardari to a well-equipped government hospital for his complete medical checkup by a high powered medical board to examine him for diabetic status, heart condition and overall physical condition.

He had also directed that the doctors' advices should be implemented as per Jail Manuals and former President Asif Ali Zardari should be kept in hospital under intensive care of medical doctors and staff.

Rehman Malik said that he appreciated the jail authorities for shifting Former President Asif Ali Zardari to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where he was undergoing the medical tests however he urged the government to provide him complete health facilities per the advice of his own doctor either in the country or abroad as per his wish.

He said that the committee meanwhile, in response of October, 17 notice had received another report on October, 23 from Superintendent Central Jail (Adiala) Rawalpindi titled "Suo moto notice by Senator A. Rehman Malik regarding non-provision of proper medical facilities to former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari" with a medical report by Medical Officer of the jail wherein the health condition of Asif Ali Zardari was explained in detail which was highly distressing.

He said that according to media reports there was a blood clot in the middle of the heart of the former President Asif Ali Zardari which could prove highly dangerous if it was not treated well on time and with utmost care using modern medical technology.

While expressing his worriers on the blood clot in the heart of Asif Ali Zardari, he said that was like living volcano in a human body which could take one life anytime therefore proper treatment on urgent basis should be initiated.

A. Rehman Malik has again directed all the concerned officials to submit a detail medical report to the committee on the blood clot and blocked of heart valves of Asif Ali Zardari and the measures they have been taking.

He said that the mean time committee may hear the medical board directly about the health condition of Asif Ali Zardari adding that it is the basic duty of Superintendent Jail to ensure his health facilities and medical treatment as per the jail manual.