Rehman Malik asks NADRA, PTA to provide required data to Sindh govt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee Senator A. Rehman Malik has directed NADRA to immediately provide the required data to the Sindh government enabling them to reach needy people.

He also directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to comply with the requirement of the Sindh government of verification of mobile numbers and other necessary data, said a statement issued here Thursday.

He also asked the Secretary Interior to ensure that NADRA shares the required data with Sindh government soon.

Rehman Malik said that all the institutions and provincial governments should cooperate fully with each other in this hour of crisis and particularly the Federal government should extend helping hand to all provincial governments.

He has urged the government and all those who were distributing rations among the needy to help the people in such a way that their self-respect is not hurt.

He said by making rows of needy people would not only hurt their self-respect but also spread Coronavirus among the masses and could create law and order problems.

He said that the Government should use the Benazir Income Support Program, where data of deserving and needy was already available.

He urged it was the need of the hour to adopt a transparent method of transferring money online and through mobile cash.

He recommended that instead of distributing rations, cash should be given to deserving people.

He said that the government should concentrate on building data of deserving all Pakistanis that they could be helped properly in this time of crisis due to Coronavirus pandemic.