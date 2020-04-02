UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rehman Malik Asks NADRA, PTA To Provide Required Data To Sindh Govt

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 08:58 PM

Rehman Malik asks NADRA, PTA to provide required data to Sindh govt

Chairman Senate Standing Committee Senator A. Rehman Malik has directed NADRA to immediately provide the required data to the Sindh government enabling them to reach needy people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee Senator A. Rehman Malik has directed NADRA to immediately provide the required data to the Sindh government enabling them to reach needy people.

He also directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to comply with the requirement of the Sindh government of verification of mobile numbers and other necessary data, said a statement issued here Thursday.

He also asked the Secretary Interior to ensure that NADRA shares the required data with Sindh government soon.

Rehman Malik said that all the institutions and provincial governments should cooperate fully with each other in this hour of crisis and particularly the Federal government should extend helping hand to all provincial governments.

He has urged the government and all those who were distributing rations among the needy to help the people in such a way that their self-respect is not hurt.

He said by making rows of needy people would not only hurt their self-respect but also spread Coronavirus among the masses and could create law and order problems.

He said that the Government should use the Benazir Income Support Program, where data of deserving and needy was already available.

He urged it was the need of the hour to adopt a transparent method of transferring money online and through mobile cash.

He recommended that instead of distributing rations, cash should be given to deserving people.

He said that the government should concentrate on building data of deserving all Pakistanis that they could be helped properly in this time of crisis due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Sindh Senate Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Rehman Malik Law And Order Mobile Money All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

'Filtration Center' set up at emergency ward for c ..

2 minutes ago

UNICEF calls for boosting efforts to prevent coro ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-dengue squad alerted to control dengue

2 minutes ago

ANP leader stresses people to adopt precautionary ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad police get 5000 sanitizers bottles

6 minutes ago

Edu deptt cancels school registration, fines Rs on ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.