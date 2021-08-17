UrduPoint.com

Rehman Malik Calls On Japanese Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 10:07 PM

Rehman Malik calls on Japanese Ambassador

Former Interior Minister and Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Senator A. Rehman Malik on Tuesday called on Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori at Japan embassy Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Former Interior Minister and Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Senator A. Rehman Malik on Tuesday called on Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori at Japan embassy Islamabad.

During the meeting, Senator Malik and Ambassador Mastuda exchanged views on several matters including the latest regional situation, said a press release.

Senator Rehman Malik also presented a set of his books to the Ambassador of Japan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Rehman Malik Interior Minister Japan Iranian Rial

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology launc ..

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology launches ‘UAE Quality Infrastruct ..

24 minutes ago
 Over 1.7 mln people have jabbed against COVID-19: ..

Over 1.7 mln people have jabbed against COVID-19: District admin

2 minutes ago
 Afghan war has ended, everyone pardoned: Taliban s ..

Afghan war has ended, everyone pardoned: Taliban spokesman

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker felicitates newly electe ..

National Assembly Speaker felicitates newly elected AJK president

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court restores MPA Salman Naeem's membersh ..

Supreme Court restores MPA Salman Naeem's membership

2 minutes ago
 China Foreign Ministry Urges US to Stop Official C ..

China Foreign Ministry Urges US to Stop Official Contacts With Taiwan, End Arms ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.