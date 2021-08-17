Rehman Malik calls on Japanese Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Former Interior Minister and Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Senator A. Rehman Malik on Tuesday called on Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori at Japan embassy Islamabad.

During the meeting, Senator Malik and Ambassador Mastuda exchanged views on several matters including the latest regional situation, said a press release.

Senator Rehman Malik also presented a set of his books to the Ambassador of Japan.