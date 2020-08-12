UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 07:25 PM

Rehman Malik calls on PPP chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Senator A Rehman Malik Wednesday called on Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here at Zardari House.

Senator A Rehman Malikand discussed political situation in the country with Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

A Rehman Malik apprised Bilawal Bhutto about his performance as Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

Bilawal Bhutto has directed the PPP leader to continue fulfilling his responsibility by highlighting public issues at every forum.

