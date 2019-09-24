UrduPoint.com
Rehman Malik, Chinese Deputy Chief Mission Discuss Bilateral Relations

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:29 PM

Pang Chunxue, Deputy Chief of Mission of China & Minister Counsellor in Pakistan Tuesday discussed Pak-China relations, regional situation and progress in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with Senator A Rehman Malik, Former Federal Interior Minister/Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior

They reiterated that China and Pakistan stand committed to successful completion of CPEC.

Senator A. Rehman Malik thanked China for the help and support to Pakistan in difficult moments and termed China as 'all-weather friend of Pakistan', said a press release.

Senator Rehman Malik said that CPEC guaranteed progress, peace, stability and prosperity for the entire region and both the countries were committed towards the successful completion of CPEC.

They said the first phase of CPEC was already completed and wished for the smooth completion of next phases.

They expressed the views that CPEC was playing an exemplary role in expanding the people-to-people contact and enhancing the Sino-Pak multi-sector cooperation.

Senator A. Rehman Malik welcomed Pang Chunxue and extendedhis best wishes on her appointment as Deputy Chief of Mission ofChina & Minister Counsellor in Pakistan.

