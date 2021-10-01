Rehman Malik condoles death of Mehmooda Khalil-ur-Rahman

Senator Rehman Malik Friday condoled the death of Mehmooda Khalil-ur-Rahman, the wife of the founder of Jang Group, late Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Senator Rehman Malik Friday condoled the death of Mehmooda Khalil-ur-Rahman, the wife of the founder of Jang Group, late Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman.

In a condolence message, he expressed his sympathies with her family members and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this loss with patience.