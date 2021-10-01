UrduPoint.com

Rehman Malik Condoles Death Of Mehmooda Khalil-ur-Rahman

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 07:30 PM

Rehman Malik condoles death of Mehmooda Khalil-ur-Rahman

Senator Rehman Malik Friday condoled the death of Mehmooda Khalil-ur-Rahman, the wife of the founder of Jang Group, late Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Senator Rehman Malik Friday condoled the death of Mehmooda Khalil-ur-Rahman, the wife of the founder of Jang Group, late Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman.

In a condolence message, he expressed his sympathies with her family members and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this loss with patience.

Related Topics

Rehman Malik Wife Family

Recent Stories

Govt in talks with TTP to achieve reconciliation: ..

Govt in talks with TTP to achieve reconciliation: Prime Minister

3 minutes ago
 Ejaz seeks Ulema's role in creating awareness agai ..

Ejaz seeks Ulema's role in creating awareness against drugs abuse

3 minutes ago
 Third nationwide polio immunization campaign reach ..

Third nationwide polio immunization campaign reaches over 40 million children

3 minutes ago
 State land worth 56mln retrieved

State land worth 56mln retrieved

3 minutes ago
 MCCI for liaison with govt on easy taxation, busin ..

MCCI for liaison with govt on easy taxation, business promotion

3 minutes ago
 Seventeen Jail's employees shuffled

Seventeen Jail's employees shuffled

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.