ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Former Interior Minister Rehman Malik on Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of former senator of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Usman Kakar.

In a condolence message,he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.