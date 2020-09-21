Rehman Malik congratulates Bilawal on birthday

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik congratulated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his 32nd birthday and felicitated the workers on this occasion of happiness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik congratulated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his 32nd birthday and felicitated the workers on this occasion of happiness.

While addressing the cake cutting ceremony of Bilawal's birthday, he said it reminds him of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto as every year on Bilawal birthday, Shaheed Mohtarama used to make special arrangements.

He said that she used to celebrate the birthdays of her children with great joy, excitement and happiness.

The cake cutting ceremony which was attended by large number of party workers which organised by PPP Rawalpindi chapter under General Secretary PPP Rawalpindi Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed.