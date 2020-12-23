UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rehman Malik Demands National Emergency Amid COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Rehman Malik demands national emergency amid COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior A. Rehman Malik on Wednesday demanded the government to impose national emergency amid fast spread of second wave of COVID-19 terming it dangerous.

He said new strain of Coronavirus was more dangerous as it was animal mutated having been originated from Holland, said a press release issued here.

Rehman Malik said Spain has already implemented emergency till March and European countries seemed restricting inter-countries movement.

"We as nation are not taking required precautionary measures which may lead the situation beyond control and disastrous," he added.

He said, "I had stated on the floor of the Senate and have also mentioned in my book 'Coronavirus; Threat to National Security' that the second wave of coronavirus will be more dangerous starting from November till February.

" He said in Pakistan daily death ratio besides reported number of COVID-19 positive cases were increasing rapidly. He feared that the available resourceful would not be enough to cater number of patients if steps were not taken immediately.

Rehman Malik said it was worrying to note that World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced the third more contiguous and deadly attack in the world ahead and has predicted its spread in the mid of next year.

He expressed that our economically fragile country would find it difficult to bear further economic crisis due ot coronavirus.

The Senator advised the government to move fast to provide vaccine free of cost to the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Senate World Rehman Malik Lead Spain Netherlands February March May November National University From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange lists Zee Stores on ..

30 minutes ago

Dubai Culture seeks to transform libraries into cr ..

45 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler forms Board of Trustees of UoS

45 minutes ago

EPAA distributes 4,700 seedlings to government dep ..

60 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product inventory drops 4%, led by mi ..

1 hour ago

PITB, KPITB & Partner Universities from KP sign Ag ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.