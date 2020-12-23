Rehman Malik demands national emergency amid COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior A. Rehman Malik on Wednesday demanded the government to impose national emergency amid fast spread of second wave of COVID-19 terming it dangerous.

He said new strain of Coronavirus was more dangerous as it was animal mutated having been originated from Holland, said a press release issued here.

Rehman Malik said Spain has already implemented emergency till March and European countries seemed restricting inter-countries movement.

"We as nation are not taking required precautionary measures which may lead the situation beyond control and disastrous," he added.

He said, "I had stated on the floor of the Senate and have also mentioned in my book 'Coronavirus; Threat to National Security' that the second wave of coronavirus will be more dangerous starting from November till February.

" He said in Pakistan daily death ratio besides reported number of COVID-19 positive cases were increasing rapidly. He feared that the available resourceful would not be enough to cater number of patients if steps were not taken immediately.

Rehman Malik said it was worrying to note that World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced the third more contiguous and deadly attack in the world ahead and has predicted its spread in the mid of next year.

He expressed that our economically fragile country would find it difficult to bear further economic crisis due ot coronavirus.

The Senator advised the government to move fast to provide vaccine free of cost to the people.