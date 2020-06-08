Rehman Malik demands Rs 500 million in suit for damages against US blogger

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that Rehman Malik has rejected the allegations of US blogger, saying that meeting her for visa at any other place rather than his office is out of question.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2020) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Rehman Malik served legal notice on US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie over her allegations of rape here on Monday.

The sources claimed that the former interior minister demanded Rs 500 million as compensation and sought for ‘unqualified public apology’ within 15 days.

In the legal notice, Rehman Malik said that he met Cynthai at his office in Ministry of Interior and in the presence of Azam Sawati’s daughter.

“Any meeting for visa at any other place rather than his office is out of question,” the sources quoted the statement in the legal notice served on the US blogger who never disclosed her address.

Rehman Malik also mentioned in the legal notice that Ritchie damaged his public repute by leveling false accusations including illegally issuance of a Pakistan Origin Card to a foreigner. He said her claim was strongly rebutted by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

“You started his character assassination by levelling bogus and disparaging allegations when you failed to prove previous accusations,” the letter sent to the blogger read.

“You defamed through your tweets on June 2 and June 5,” he further said, adding that his political repute was badly damaged by the blogger’s attack on social media.

Malik warned the blogger that civil and criminal proceedings would be initiated against her if she refused to accept his compensation and apology demands.

However, there was confirmation yet from Cynthia D. Ritchie that whether she received any legal notice or not who was seen very active about her matter with the PPP and its leaders.

Earlier on Monday, Cynthia D. Ritchie had tweeted that PPP was using fake tweets and fake social media accounts in order to counter her stance with true facts. She asked the PPP leaders to come up with correct and true facts about messages and tweets.