Rehman Malik Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Death Of Senator Javed Abbasi's Father

Rehman Malik expresses deep sorrow over death of Senator Javed Abbasi's father

Former Interior Minister Rehman Malik on Thursday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of former Senator Javed Abbasi's father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Former Interior Minister Rehman Malik on Thursday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of former Senator Javed Abbasi's father.

In a message, Rehman Malik prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family members.

