Rehman Malik expresses grief over sad demise of Salar Khan Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Senator Rehman Malik on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Salar Khan Sanjrani, younger brother of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and his driver Muhammad Younis in a tragic road accident at Uthal, Balochistan.

In a condolence message, he prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.