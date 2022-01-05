Rehman Malik expresses solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator A Rehman Malik on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters on the occasion of "Right to Self-Determination Day" and urged the United Nations to give them their basic right to self-determination, said a press release

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator A Rehman Malik on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters on the occasion of "Right to Self-Determination Day" and urged the United Nations to give them their basic right to self-determination, said a press release.

In a statement, expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters, he said that January 5 is celebrated as the Day of Right to Self-Determination as in 1949, on this day, the UN Security Council passed a resolution according to which Kashmiris were given the right to self-determination.

He said that unfortunately, the United Nations has not been able to implement its Security Council resolution on Kashmir for more than 70 years and has remained a silent spectator to India's unprecedented atrocities against the oppressed Kashmiris.

He urged the UN to implement the UN Security Council resolution on Kashmir and give Kashmiris the right to self-determination as it is their fundamental right.

Rehman Malik said that whole Pakistani nation stands by oppressed Kashmiris and will continue to support them till their freedom from Indian illegal and brutal occupation.