UrduPoint.com

Rehman Malik Felicitates Nation On Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:10 PM

Rehman Malik felicitates nation on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Senator Rehman Malik has felicitated the nation and Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Senator Rehman Malik has felicitated the nation and Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

He said that on this happy, blessed and auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, he urges the nation to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and remain united amid challenges.

He said that Allah Almighty sent Muhammad (PBUH) as a mercy for the whole world and all creation and we as a Muslim nation desperately need to follow the teachings of our beloved Prophet Muhammad.

Rehman Malik said that following the His (PBUH) path, we should live with mutual love, interfaith harmony and brotherhood.

He appealed that on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, we all should pray for our beloved country Pakistan and freedom of Kashmir from illegal and brutal confinement of India.

Rehman Malik prayed that may this blessed month of Rabi-il-Awal prove to be a blessing for Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Rehman Malik May Muslim All From Love

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka to bowl first in mat ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka to bowl first in match with in-form Namibia

9 minutes ago
 Israel Aerospace Industries to lead country&#039;s ..

Israel Aerospace Industries to lead country&#039;s space exhibit at Internationa ..

16 minutes ago
 Ireland makes first victory in T20World Cu 2021 ag ..

Ireland makes first victory in T20World Cu 2021 against the Netherlands

30 minutes ago
 Second Corona Vaccination Block inaugurated in hos ..

Second Corona Vaccination Block inaugurated in hospital

2 minutes ago
 Ali Nawaz urges nation to follow teachings of Prop ..

Ali Nawaz urges nation to follow teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW)

2 minutes ago
 All Pakistan Triathlon Competition 2021 held in Ba ..

All Pakistan Triathlon Competition 2021 held in Bahawalpur

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.