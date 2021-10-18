Rehman Malik felicitates nation on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Senator Rehman Malik has felicitated the nation and Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Senator Rehman Malik has felicitated the nation and Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

He said that on this happy, blessed and auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, he urges the nation to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and remain united amid challenges.

He said that Allah Almighty sent Muhammad (PBUH) as a mercy for the whole world and all creation and we as a Muslim nation desperately need to follow the teachings of our beloved Prophet Muhammad.

Rehman Malik said that following the His (PBUH) path, we should live with mutual love, interfaith harmony and brotherhood.

He appealed that on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, we all should pray for our beloved country Pakistan and freedom of Kashmir from illegal and brutal confinement of India.

Rehman Malik prayed that may this blessed month of Rabi-il-Awal prove to be a blessing for Pakistan.