Rehman Malik Felicitates Quaid's Birth Anniversary, Christmas

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 03:10 PM

Rehman Malik felicitates Quaid's birth anniversary, Christmas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Senator Rehman A Malik on Friday congratulated the whole nation on birth anniversary of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and felicitated Christian community on Christmas.

In his message received here, Rehman Malik said the whole nation shared joys of Christian community. "Christmas reflects love and peace. Hazrat Issa (Jesus Christ) brought a message of love, forgiveness and brotherhood to the world, he said.

He paid tribute to the Christian community for rendering valuable contributions for the development and peace of the country, Rehman Malik said.

He urged the Christian community to follow COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures while celebrating Christmas.

He said constitution of Pakistan guarantees rights of minorities in accordance with the guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Federal minister paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his role in the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent.

He also urged the nation to follow his ideals to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country.

