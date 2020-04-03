UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rehman Malik For Commission On COVID-19 Under 'UN Convention On Biological Weapons, 1975'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Rehman Malik for commission on COVID-19 under 'UN Convention on Biological Weapons, 1975'

Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Senator A Rehman Malik Friday wrote a letter to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and pleaded him to order the constitution of a high-powered commission on COVID-19 under UN Convention on Biological Weapons, 1975 to discover whether COVID-19 was a man-made or naturally-grown virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Senator A Rehman Malik Friday wrote a letter to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and pleaded him to order the constitution of a high-powered commission on COVID-19 under UN Convention on Biological Weapons, 1975 to discover whether COVID-19 was a man-made or naturally-grown virus.

The letter was made public at a press conference through video link here at his residence.

He said he was not blaming any government or a group or levelling any allegation or endorsing any media report about the origin of COVID-19, however, he had drawn UN general secretary's attention to the apprehensions being shown by the international media.

Since the breakout of novel coronavirus COVID-19, many claims, speculations, conspiracy theories and misinformation about the disease had found their way into the international print and electronic media, blurring the distinction between real and fake news, he said and added instead of calming down the public, it was only creating uncertainty and panic amongst the masses across the globe.

He said, with the virologists and biologist, across board, being unsuccessful in accurately identifying source, location, genesis, and variable results among affected states, the plausibility of some sort of bio-warfare within the fifth dimension warfare is gaining root.

He suggested that the commission may comprise of virologists, scientists, professors, researchers, analysts and experts in the fields of microbiology and virology.

"Commission may present its report to you in three-months, and the Terms of Reference (ToRs) may include recommendations to prevent future breakouts of such pandemics, and international standards for coordination in case of breakout", he added.

For the proposed UN Commission on COVID-19, he proposed seven highly important ToRs to the UN secretary general.

Addressing the press conference, Senator A Rehman Malik thanked Chinese efforts in supplying medical aid during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country and said China had always helped Pakistan in difficult moments. He lauded the role of Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing.

He also thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his help to Pakistan and appreciated local donors who were generously helping those who were needy and also the government. He also highly applauded the efforts of Pakistan Army in helping the civil hospitals and administration.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Army United Nations Rehman Malik China May Media Government Mohammed Bin Zayed Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Airports accommodates stranded airline passe ..

40 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism extend ..

40 minutes ago

Trump, Macron Discuss Increasing UN Cooperation to ..

5 minutes ago

Over 90 Countries Requested IMF Assistance Amid Co ..

5 minutes ago

Cuomo Signs Order to Redeploy Ventilators in New Y ..

5 minutes ago

Canada to Allocate $71Mln for Vulnerable Communiti ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.