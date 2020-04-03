Rehman Malik for commission on COVID-19 under 'UN Convention on Biological Weapons, 1975'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Senator A Rehman Malik Friday wrote a letter to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and pleaded him to order the constitution of a high-powered commission on COVID-19 under UN Convention on Biological Weapons, 1975 to discover whether COVID-19 was a man-made or naturally-grown virus.

The letter was made public at a press conference through video link here at his residence.

He said he was not blaming any government or a group or levelling any allegation or endorsing any media report about the origin of COVID-19, however, he had drawn UN general secretary's attention to the apprehensions being shown by the international media.

Since the breakout of novel coronavirus COVID-19, many claims, speculations, conspiracy theories and misinformation about the disease had found their way into the international print and electronic media, blurring the distinction between real and fake news, he said and added instead of calming down the public, it was only creating uncertainty and panic amongst the masses across the globe.

He said, with the virologists and biologist, across board, being unsuccessful in accurately identifying source, location, genesis, and variable results among affected states, the plausibility of some sort of bio-warfare within the fifth dimension warfare is gaining root.

He suggested that the commission may comprise of virologists, scientists, professors, researchers, analysts and experts in the fields of microbiology and virology.

"Commission may present its report to you in three-months, and the Terms of Reference (ToRs) may include recommendations to prevent future breakouts of such pandemics, and international standards for coordination in case of breakout", he added.

For the proposed UN Commission on COVID-19, he proposed seven highly important ToRs to the UN secretary general.

Addressing the press conference, Senator A Rehman Malik thanked Chinese efforts in supplying medical aid during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country and said China had always helped Pakistan in difficult moments. He lauded the role of Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing.

He also thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his help to Pakistan and appreciated local donors who were generously helping those who were needy and also the government. He also highly applauded the efforts of Pakistan Army in helping the civil hospitals and administration.