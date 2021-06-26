UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rehman Malik For Effective Crackdown Against Drug Smugglers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 07:25 PM

Rehman Malik for effective crackdown against drug smugglers

Former Interior Minister Rehman Malik Saturday underlined the need to launch an effective crackdown against drug smuggler to purge this menace from the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Former Interior Minister Rehman Malik Saturday underlined the need to launch an effective crackdown against drug smuggler to purge this menace from the society.

In his message on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the former Senator urged the government to expedite actions to make educational institutes drugs-free to secure the future of coming generations.

He regretted that drug use is on the rise in our society while the number of drug addicts was also being increased with each passing day across the country.

He called for establishing rehabilitation centres for providing best medical treatment to drug addicts.

Related Topics

Rehman Malik Interior Minister From Government Best

Recent Stories

Punjab, Sindh clinch Netball titles

2 minutes ago

Encroachers occupy footpaths irk residents

2 minutes ago

FIA submits report against PPP leader's indecent r ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of child girl murder

2 minutes ago

University of Sargodha admission schedule for e-Ro ..

20 minutes ago

Prime Minister reposes confidence in youths' talen ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.