Rehman Malik for effective crackdown against drug smugglers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Former Interior Minister Rehman Malik Saturday underlined the need to launch an effective crackdown against drug smuggler to purge this menace from the society.

In his message on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the former Senator urged the government to expedite actions to make educational institutes drugs-free to secure the future of coming generations.

He regretted that drug use is on the rise in our society while the number of drug addicts was also being increased with each passing day across the country.

He called for establishing rehabilitation centres for providing best medical treatment to drug addicts.