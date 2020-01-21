UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rehman Malik For Legislation To Curb Child Abuse Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:24 PM

Rehman Malik for legislation to curb child abuse incidents

Senate's Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Rehman Malik Tuesday said there was a dire need to introduce legislation, including the Child Protection Act, to curb the recurrence of child abuse incidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Senate's Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Rehman Malik Tuesday said there was a dire need to introduce legislation, including the Child Protection Act, to curb the recurrence of child abuse incidents.

There should be more stringent punishment suggested in the legislation for those who committed such heinous crimes against the children, he added while chairing a discussion on "Working paper on Tackling Child Sexual Abuse" and 'Zainab Alert Bill'.

The event was attended by Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS) President Major General (retd) Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery, Babur Sohail, Major General (retd) Hafiz Masroor Ahmed, Masud Malik, Brigadier (retd) Akhtar Nawaz Janjua and others.

Rehman Malik said the 'Zainab Alert Bill' was a good data collection bill, which focused on the punishment of the officials for showing negligence during investigation of child abuse cases. He said the bill was under consideration in the Upper House where valuable input and suggestions were being given by the senators of all parties to make it more effective and comprehensive legislation.

He urged all the provincial assemblies to adopt the bill with necessary amendments appropriating to their requirements as the 'Zainab Alert Bill' was only applicable in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

Rehman Malik said the government should launch campaigns to create awareness on the prevention, protection, and redressal of child abuse among parents, teachers, and the public.

He asked the government that awareness contents about child abuse should be included in the syllabus in government and private schools and also in the syllabus of religious seminaries.

He stressed that the child abuse education was important so that children could recognize different approaches to the menace.

He said all the individuals and the society as a whole had to play their role and for the said purpose Masajid (mosques) and Madaris (religious seminaries) could be used as community centers.

He said the mill must ensure the rehabilitation of the surviving victim children and there should be rehabilitation programmes for those children at all levels duly sponsored by the government.

Rehman Malik emphasized that as the heinous crime was increasing by each day across the country, therefore, it was the need of the hour to set up courts for child abuse cases in every district.

He said,"We must set up special courts for child abuse cases on the model of anti-terrorist courts which should complete the trial of the case within a specific fixed period."He said such cases should be investigated on modern technics and the forensic laboratory should be set up in every provincial headquarters.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Rehman Malik Alert Event All Government

Recent Stories

FNC approves two federal bills, directs five quest ..

11 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours Dubai Media City

11 minutes ago

First round of political consultations between min ..

26 minutes ago

Over 11,000 workers participate in PCLA Awareness ..

41 minutes ago

Madugalle named ICC match referee for Bangladesh T ..

1 hour ago

CJCSC lauds professionalism of PAF warriors

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.