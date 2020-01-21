Rehman Malik for legislation to curb child abuse incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Senate's Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Rehman Malik Tuesday said there was a dire need to introduce legislation, including the Child Protection Act, to curb the recurrence of child abuse incidents.

There should be more stringent punishment suggested in the legislation for those who committed such heinous crimes against the children, he added while chairing a discussion on "Working paper on Tackling Child Sexual Abuse" and 'Zainab Alert Bill'.

The event was attended by Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS) President Major General (retd) Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery, Babur Sohail, Major General (retd) Hafiz Masroor Ahmed, Masud Malik, Brigadier (retd) Akhtar Nawaz Janjua and others.

Rehman Malik said the 'Zainab Alert Bill' was a good data collection bill, which focused on the punishment of the officials for showing negligence during investigation of child abuse cases. He said the bill was under consideration in the Upper House where valuable input and suggestions were being given by the senators of all parties to make it more effective and comprehensive legislation.

He urged all the provincial assemblies to adopt the bill with necessary amendments appropriating to their requirements as the 'Zainab Alert Bill' was only applicable in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

Rehman Malik said the government should launch campaigns to create awareness on the prevention, protection, and redressal of child abuse among parents, teachers, and the public.

He asked the government that awareness contents about child abuse should be included in the syllabus in government and private schools and also in the syllabus of religious seminaries.

He stressed that the child abuse education was important so that children could recognize different approaches to the menace.

He said all the individuals and the society as a whole had to play their role and for the said purpose Masajid (mosques) and Madaris (religious seminaries) could be used as community centers.

He said the mill must ensure the rehabilitation of the surviving victim children and there should be rehabilitation programmes for those children at all levels duly sponsored by the government.

Rehman Malik emphasized that as the heinous crime was increasing by each day across the country, therefore, it was the need of the hour to set up courts for child abuse cases in every district.

He said,"We must set up special courts for child abuse cases on the model of anti-terrorist courts which should complete the trial of the case within a specific fixed period."He said such cases should be investigated on modern technics and the forensic laboratory should be set up in every provincial headquarters.