Rehman Malik for UN commission to find if COVID is man-made virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman of the Senate's Standing Committee on Interior Rehman Malik Wednesday wrote a letter to Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to urge the United Nations (UN) constitute a high-powered commission to find out if COVID-19 was a bio-terrorism attempt or a naturally-grown virus.

Rehman Malik referred to his letter to UN Secretary General António Guterres written on Match 21, in which he had requested to form a high-powered commission on COVID-19 under the UN Convention on Biological Weapons, 1975 to find out if COVID-19 was a man-made or naturally-grown virus.

He said unfortunately the international community and world organizations did not pay heed to the apprehensions expressed by Bill Gates regarding bio-terrorism, bio-warfare and forceful predictions about the epidemics.

Similarly, he (Rehman Malik) had also shown such apprehensions as expressed by Bill Gates time and again that bio-weapon could be the option of terrorists to initiate 'bio-terrorism' across the world he added. "The apprehensions shown by me were based purely upon international media reports and on-ground situation."Rehman Malik appreciated the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for its philanthropic drive across the world, particularly in the health sector.