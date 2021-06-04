UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rehman Malik, Gillani Discuss Current Political Situation

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:22 PM

Rehman Malik, Gillani discuss current political situation

Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Rehman Malik Friday called on Leader of Opposition in the Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani in his offic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Rehman Malik Friday called on Leader of Opposition in the Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani in his office.

They discussed the current political situation and other important national issues during the meeting, said a press release.

Related Topics

Senate Rehman Malik Pakistan Peoples Party Opposition

Recent Stories

COVID-19 lockdown in Laos extended till June 19

4 minutes ago

Footwear exports dip one percent in 10 months

9 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 cases top 106,000

9 minutes ago

Belarus Ready to Receive European Delegation at NP ..

9 minutes ago

Two Arrested in Hong Kong for Promoting Banned Tia ..

9 minutes ago

Russia Creates Defensive Munition for Armored Vehi ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.