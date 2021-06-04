Rehman Malik, Gillani Discuss Current Political Situation
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Rehman Malik Friday called on Leader of Opposition in the Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani in his office.
They discussed the current political situation and other important national issues during the meeting, said a press release.