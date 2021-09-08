(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Senator Rehman Malik Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former Senate Chairman Waseem Sajjad's wife.

In a condolence message, he expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant patience to them to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity and high rank to the deceased in Jannah.