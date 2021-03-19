Rehman Malik, Iraqi envoy discuss bilateral relations, peace process in Iraq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Iraqi Ambassador to Pakistan Hamed Abbas Lafta here on Friday called on Senator A. Rehman Malik exchanged views over bilateral relations, regional situation and the peace process in Iraq.

Rehman Malik extended best wishes to the ambassador and said that the bond of brotherly friendship between Iraq and Pakistan was very strong and Pakistan gave great importance to its relations with Iraq.

He expressed that Pakistan had always wanted to further strengthen the existing brotherly bond between the two countries.

He said that Pakistan had always wanted peaceful and progressive Iraq being an important historical Muslim country that could play a vital role in creating an environment for Muslim unity which was the dire need of the time.

Both condemned the human rights violations across the world including Kashmir and urged there should be a solution to the Kashmir issue per the UNSC Resolutions.

He said that peace was the right of every country and peace must be restored in Iraq.

He also briefed the ambassador on the rise of Daesh and its spread. Ambassador Hamed Abbas said that bilateral relations between Iraq and Pakistan were religious, historical, and deeply rooted.

He expressed that Pakistan and Iraq had been great friends and Pakistan had always been supportive in various fields.

He said that both countries had always worked together with mutual benefits and there was no clash of interests between the two countries.