UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rehman Malik, Japan Envoy Discuss Issues Of Mutual Interest, Regional Security Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 09:29 PM

Rehman Malik, Japan envoy discuss issues of mutual interest, regional security situation

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Rehman Malik on Wednesday met with Japan Ambassador to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori to discuss matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to further cement bilateral cooperation between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Rehman Malik on Wednesday met with Japan Ambassador to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori to discuss matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to further cement bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Rehman Malik thanked Japanese ambassador and his government for the continued support to Pakistan at the most difficult times particularly in fight against COVID-19 and 2005 massive earthquake in Azad Kashmir and adjacent areas said a news release.

The Ambassador expressed his warm feelings towards the people of Pakistan and prayed for the prosperity of the people of Pakistan.

Malik said that Pakistan is the most congenial and convenient country for the Japanese nationals to investment. He conveyed that the people of Pakistan have great love and respect for the people of Japan and urged to further enhance people-to-people contact between two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Earthquake Rehman Malik Japan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Love

Recent Stories

National Assembly panel on Information will meet o ..

56 seconds ago

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Fight Against COVID-19 - ..

58 seconds ago

UK misses Trump deal in Airbus-Boeing tariffs disp ..

1 minute ago

Around one million doses to be available in Pakist ..

1 minute ago

At least two dead in Madrid building blast: mayor

14 minutes ago

President for strengthening industry-academia link ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.