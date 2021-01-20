Rehman Malik, Japan envoy discuss issues of mutual interest, regional security situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Rehman Malik on Wednesday met with Japan Ambassador to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori to discuss matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to further cement bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Rehman Malik thanked Japanese ambassador and his government for the continued support to Pakistan at the most difficult times particularly in fight against COVID-19 and 2005 massive earthquake in Azad Kashmir and adjacent areas said a news release.

The Ambassador expressed his warm feelings towards the people of Pakistan and prayed for the prosperity of the people of Pakistan.

Malik said that Pakistan is the most congenial and convenient country for the Japanese nationals to investment. He conveyed that the people of Pakistan have great love and respect for the people of Japan and urged to further enhance people-to-people contact between two countries.